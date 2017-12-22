LUCIFER Streaming New Song "Faux Pharaoh"; Lucifer II Album Due In 2018

Stockholm, Sweden-based heavy rockers Lucifer, featuring former The Oath singer Johanna Sadonis, are back with a new song. A message from the band follows:

"It's been a while! We have been busy down in the studio these past months. Before this year ends we would like to tease you with a first song off our new album Lucifer II, to be released before summer 2018. We hope you dig it. Things might get a whole lot weirder & wilder come January. Until then, enjoy!"

"Faux Pharaoh" is also available for purchase here.

Earlier this year Lucifer announced a change in their lineup, having parted ways amicably with guitarist Gaz Jennings and drummer Andy Prestidge. The band were joined by Nicke Andersson (Imperial State Electric, The Hellacopters, Entombed, etc.) on drums, and Robin Tiderbrink on guitar.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)