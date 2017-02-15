LUCIFER’S CHILD Featuring ROTTING CHRIST, NIGHTFALL Members Streaming “Hors De Combat” Video

Fans and festival goers who were hoping to see Lucifer's Child in Bergen at the cancelled Blastfest can at least get a taste of what they are missing with the new video for the track "Hors de Combat", from the band's debut full-length album The Wiccan, which was released on Dark Essence Records in the autumn of 2015.





Filmed live in the studio, and a perfect illustration of the kind of powerful performance with which Lucifer's Child have been thrilling fans on stage.

Formed by George Emmanuel (Rotting Christ, ex-Chaostar) and Stathis Ridis (Nightfall), Lucifer's Child's sound is based on classic Greek black metal. The lineup of Emmanuel (guitars) and Stathis (bass), together with Marios Dupont on vocals and Nick Vell on drums, creates a sound that ranges from the heavier end of the musical spectrum to the mid-paced.