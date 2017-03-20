LUCIFER’S DUNGEON To Release The Dark Army Raises Album On CD In May

Russian ambient black metallers, Lucifer's Dungeon, have announced the release date for their new album, The Dark Army Raises. Released in digital format earlier this year, it will now be released on CD format on May 7th via Grimm Distribution.

The band fronted by Cain Black (pictured below) also had some lineup changes, as drummer Cerberus left the band this month due to health problems. Therefore, the musician has been replaced with Gromm and Lucifer's Dungeon also feature Iscariot on live solo guitar and Goth Ghost on bass duties.

Lucifer's Dungeon is currently recording their sophomore album which is set to be released before September.