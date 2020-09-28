LUFEH Posts Video Performing New Album Luggage Falling Down In Its Entirety

Releasing their debut album, Luggage Falling Down, this past April, Los Angeles' Lufeh (a band of both Brazilian and American musicians) have been sharing a series of music videos for each individual track from the full-length over the last few months to showcase their blend of progressive rock injected with jazz styles, heavy metal foundations, and rhythmic Brazilian influences.

Today, the band shares video of them performing the new album, Luggage Falling Down, in its entirety. The live album performance was recorded at The Rose, Pasadena, CA on January 21st.

Lufeh's debut album was a trying, yet successful first recording for these recently banded musicians who lived together for two weeks throughout the process. Having lost the original singer a month before recording began, the intrepid bunch found hope with Dennis Atlas who fell in step with the rest of the band immediately. This bond between the members can be heard on the new record along with the series of videos that the band has released in support of it.

The band comments on the album: "The album is both melodic and highly energetic and aggressive. With a strong foundation in jazz and classical musicality, the band brings a metal edge to a unique melodic story. These metal warriors have become tycoons of song structure and, throughout the album, display highly refined expertise in making music that is captivating to listen to, addictively technical, and uplifting."

For fans of Dream Theater, Incubus, and Haken, Lufeh is smooth and rhythmic progressive metal; heavy chords followed by light melodies and the occasional crazy guitar solo. Luggage Falling Down is available for stream and download on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music.