LULLWATER Debut "Empty Chamber" Video
February 10, 2019, an hour ago
American rock band Lullwater has released the official music video for their single “Empty Chamber”. The song is off of the band's upcoming LP, Voodoo, set for release on February 22nd.
“We all have experienced and been in a moment of excruciating emotional pain and ‘Empty Chamber’ was written during one of those moments,” says Lullwater vocalist and rhythm guitarist John Strickland. “The song has an upbeat tempo and happy melodic vibe, but the lyrics are depressing and filled with anxiety. Sometimes everything in life can be going great, but you still struggle with emotional pain and confusion. I feel ‘Empty Chamber’ embodies that emotion.”
The cover art and tracklisting for Voodoo can be seen below.
"Curtain Call"
"Dark Divided"
"Empty Chamber"
"Similar Skin"
"This Life"
"Godlike"
"Buzzards"
"Fight Of Your Life"
"Into The Sun"
"Yellow Bird"
"Suffer Not"
In live news, Lullwater is currently opening for Sevendust with special guest Tremonti; remaining shows are as listed:
February
10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
14 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
15 - Providence, RI - The Strand
16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
18 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place
19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
20 - Buffalo, NY - Rapids
22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
27 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
March
1 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center