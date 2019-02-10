LULLWATER Debut "Empty Chamber" Video

American rock band Lullwater has released the official music video for their single “Empty Chamber”. The song is off of the band's upcoming LP, Voodoo, set for release on February 22nd.

“We all have experienced and been in a moment of excruciating emotional pain and ‘Empty Chamber’ was written during one of those moments,” says Lullwater vocalist and rhythm guitarist John Strickland. “The song has an upbeat tempo and happy melodic vibe, but the lyrics are depressing and filled with anxiety. Sometimes everything in life can be going great, but you still struggle with emotional pain and confusion. I feel ‘Empty Chamber’ embodies that emotion.”

The cover art and tracklisting for Voodoo can be seen below.

"Curtain Call"

"Dark Divided"

"Empty Chamber"

"Similar Skin"

"This Life"

"Godlike"

"Buzzards"

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Into The Sun"

"Yellow Bird"

"Suffer Not"

In live news, Lullwater is currently opening for Sevendust with special guest Tremonti; remaining shows are as listed:

February

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

14 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

15 - Providence, RI - The Strand

16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

20 - Buffalo, NY - Rapids

22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

27 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

March

1 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center