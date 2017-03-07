LULLWATER Makes Political Statement With “American Glutton” Video

Alt rockers Lullwater have built their careers on their ability to convey their passion, talent and raw emotion to the masses. After all, as one of the industry’s hardest-working bands, they’ve literally earned each and every fan the good old fashioned way – through touring, touring and more touring. Which is why it’s no surprise that the band’s fifth video from their sophomore album Revival is, by far, their most controversial, “in-your-face”, commentary on today’s current political climate.





Described by lead vocalist and guitarist John Strickland as a “visual representation of our frustration with what's been happening in our society”, the video for “American Glutton” was directed by acclaimed photographer and director John Thrasher, who has worked with such artists as Drive-By Truckers, R.E.M., Against Me! and more.



The video was shot on location in Lullwater’s hometown of Athens, GA and is, by far, the band’s most incendiary examination of the U.S. political system.



“This song is the battle cry for everyone who feels let down and lied to,” said Strickland. “The video was our creative way to visually say ‘enough is enough’ and that something must change or we are all destined to be an ‘American Glutton’".