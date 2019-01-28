LYNYRD SKYNYRD Members Featured On Latest Episode Of Speakeasy; Preview Video Streaming

Southern rock icons Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, and Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd are the latest legendary artists to appear on the fourth season of the critically acclaimed conversation series, Speakeasy. The trio open up like no past interview they’ve done, including the story behind their return after a decade-long hiatus to writer Rob Tannenbaum. Speakeasy airs on Public Television and public television’s WORLD Channel. Air dates and times are available at speakeasytalks.com. Watch a preview video below.

“We had a blast doing Speakeasy,” shares Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and original member Gary Rossington. “We’ve been reminiscing a lot on our farewell tour this year and it was so cool to sit down with fans in such a small theater and share some of those memories with them. And Rob Tannenbaum did a great job with the interview; we could have talked all afternoon! Look forward to everyone seeing the episode.”

Last year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2006 inductees kicked off their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marking a big moment for generations of fans. After a career spanning more than 40 years and including a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, the band is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour is currently underway and includes original member Rossington joined by Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn. This spring and summer the tour will take the band across the country and around the world with international stops in Canada, the UK and Europe.

Season 4 of Speakeasy features an all new group of iconic artists, Grammy Award winners, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees, and beloved musicians engaging in intimate conversations between friends. Each episode gives fans an inside look into some never before told stories from some of the world’s most prolific performers including Sting, Shaggy, Joe Elliott, Lenny Kravitz, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Michael McDonald, and Billy Gibbons. Full episodes will also be available at here.