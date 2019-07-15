LYRIA Launch 5-Song Acoustic Video Series

Five songs by Brazilian symphonic metal band, Lyria, have won acoustic versions, and the new videos are available for streaming below. The songs were recorded in the group's private studio, during a show transmitted online to the whole world. In the series of videos are the songs "Light And Darkness", "Last Forever", "Let Me Be Me", "Hard To Believe" and "Jester", the last being the first Lyria hit to reach national and international audiences.

Pioneers in online show broadcasting mode in Brazil, Lyria has created its own studio for rehearsals and streaming. The live broadcast project lasts for more than four years, with each edition increasing the number of fans attending the event. During the show, conversations take place between the band and the audience, making the relationship between them closer.

Created in 2012 by Aline Happ (voice), the Rio de Janeiro metal band is one of the best known in the country, reaching 85,000 fans on Facebook and, in the same social network, the music video of "Jester", has almost three million views. The latest video, "Let Me Be Me," is already over 220,000 views on the band's official YouTube channel. The second album, Immersion, had a collective financing to be produced, raising more than $13,000 dollars.

In addition to Aline, Lyria features Rod Wolf (guitar), Thiago Zig (bass) and Thiago Mateu (drums). With striking refrains, well-crafted arrangements and overcoming themes, Lyria brings together fans from all corners of the globe, especially in Europe, the United States and Brazil.

To watch the complete show, just sign up here.

(Photo - Roberta Guido)