LYRIA Release "Let Me Be Me" Music Video

Brazilian symphonic metal band, Lyria, have released a video for the single "Let Me Be Me", featured on the band's recently released second album, Immersion.

The message is very clear: each person is unique and it is foolish to try to change for the others. In "Let Me Be Me", the band shows that it takes courage to be who you are and to live your inner truth. Recorded at the top of a building, the video was directed by Lyria in partnership with CS Music Videos, producer already known in the independent scene.

"Music speaks about freedom, how to get out of the other's eyes and see yourself as your own, with your defects and qualities, that make you a unique being. Some people project themselves into the other, pointing out defects", says Aline Happ, the lead singer and songwriter of the band.

The "Let Me Be Me" video was edited and produced by CS Music's Vinicius Hozara, who also directed and directed the film with Lyria. The capturing of images by means of drones was of Glauber Barros and CS Music Videos. CS Music Videos is an independent production company that has worked with Lyria on other occasions, such as the "Jester" video. The company has also worked with bands like Hatefulmurder, Cara de Porco, Ágona, among others.