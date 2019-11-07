M.I.GOD. Parts Ways With Guitarists And Bassist; New Members On Board

Max Chemnitz, the frontman and founder of German prog metallers M.I.GOD., has checked in with the following update:

"Changes are part of life and so M.I.GOD. has also experienced such changes. It is with great pleasure that we would like to announce new members to the band.

For the recently quit Dan (Heß / guitars) and Mick (Steger / bass), who want to revive their old band Dieversity, and Uli (Holzermer / guitars), who wants to shorten his musical efforts in the future and therefore only wants to swing the string axe at Silverlane, we found more than worthy replacements within only a few weeks. The new musicians will be introduced to you soon.

We wish Dan, Mick and Uli all the best and much success with their projects. Meanwhile, M.I.GOD. is more alive than ever! With success and having a blast, we have already rocked the first show together last weekend. We are all extremely happy about the new formation, eager to play, and ready to take the band to the next level with fresh accents and a new groove... the first harbingers will be served to you in just a few days."

Photo by Daniela Adelfinger