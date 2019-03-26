M.O.D. To Release Ritz Hotel Presents M.O.D. The Official First Live Performance

Legendary thrash-metal crossover band M.O.D. has announced the forthcoming release of their February 21st, 1987 recorded Ritz Hotel Presents: M.O.D. The Official First Live Performance.

M.O.D., which has experienced previous line-up changes, has returned to its classic lineup with original riffmasters Ken Ballone (bass) and Tim McMurtrie (guitar) as well as Felix Griffin of D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles) on drums, and will include a new lead singer, to be announced for both an upcoming album and tour dates.

Tracklisting:

“Dead Men / Most”

“Captain Crunch”

“Thrash Or Be Thrashed”

“Boardwalk Blues”

“Ballad Of DIO”

“Parents”

“Charge”

“I Executioner”

“Take Your Life”

“Imported Society”

“Spandex Enormity”

“Get A Real Job”