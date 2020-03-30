M3 Rock Festival Rescheduled For Labor Day Weekend; RATT, TYKETTO Drop Off Bill, WINGER Added

The 2020 M3 Rock Festival, originally scheduled for May 1-3, is being rescheduled to Labor Day Weekend, September 4-6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Says organizers: "All tickets will be honored on the new dates, of course. Unfortunately Ratt and Tyketto will no longer be able to perform, but we are thrilled to announce the addition of Winger to the lineup and more will be announced! We can’t wait to rock with you this September! Stay safe and see you at Merriweather soon. Keep your eyes peeled for additional info from Ticketmaster about these new dates."

Complete festival details here.