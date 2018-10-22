MAC SABBATH Releases Meaty Marionette Music Video For "Sweet Beef"
October 22, 2018, 2 hours ago
Fast food-themed Black Sabbath parody kings, Mac Sabbath are about to kick off another North American tour, beginning October 27th in Pomona, CA at Lagunitas Beer Circus. In celebration of the tour, the band have released their second recorded song, "Sweet Beef", along with a brand new, zany music video for the track. The music video features maniacal marionettes in the image of the band members themselves.
This video is so psychedelic, it will leave you with the munchies. Deranged vocalist Ronald Osbourne says: "Mac Sabbath 'meats' marionettes! There will be blood!"
The "Sweet Beef" video concept was created by Mac Sabbath, Michael Serwich and Matt Scott, with marionettes managed by Matt Scott and Rasputin's Marionettes and editing and effects by Joe Seafus.
Tour dates:
October
27 - Pomona, CA - Pomona Fairplex - Lagunitas Beer Circus
28 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar
29 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah
31 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
November
1 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
2 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino
3 - Portland, OR - Dante's
4 - Tacoma, WA - Jazzbones
07 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
08 - Edmonton, AB - Starlight Room
09 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina
10 - Regina, SK - Riddell Centre
11 - Winnipeg, MB - The Pyramid Cabaret
14 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain't Hollywood
15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
16 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall
17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
18 - Palatine, IL - Durty Nellies
19 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater
21 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon
22 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
24 - Scottsdale, AZ - Blk Live
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)