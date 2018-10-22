MAC SABBATH Releases Meaty Marionette Music Video For "Sweet Beef"

Fast food-themed Black Sabbath parody kings, Mac Sabbath are about to kick off another North American tour, beginning October 27th in Pomona, CA at Lagunitas Beer Circus. In celebration of the tour, the band have released their second recorded song, "Sweet Beef", along with a brand new, zany music video for the track. The music video features maniacal marionettes in the image of the band members themselves.

This video is so psychedelic, it will leave you with the munchies. Deranged vocalist Ronald Osbourne says: "Mac Sabbath 'meats' marionettes! There will be blood!"

The "Sweet Beef" video concept was created by Mac Sabbath, Michael Serwich and Matt Scott, with marionettes managed by Matt Scott and Rasputin's Marionettes and editing and effects by Joe Seafus.

Tour dates:

October

27 - Pomona, CA - Pomona Fairplex - Lagunitas Beer Circus

28 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar

29 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

31 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

November

1 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

2 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino

3 - Portland, OR - Dante's

4 - Tacoma, WA - Jazzbones

07 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

08 - Edmonton, AB - Starlight Room

09 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina

10 - Regina, SK - Riddell Centre

11 - Winnipeg, MB - The Pyramid Cabaret

14 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain't Hollywood

15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

16 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

18 - Palatine, IL - Durty Nellies

19 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

21 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon

22 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

24 - Scottsdale, AZ - Blk Live

