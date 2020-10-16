MACABRE Debuts Music Video For "Your Window Is Open"

Come one! Come all, to the demented, heinous bloodbath of a murder metal circus that declares Macabre’s return; Carnival Of Killers. As the band's first full-length album in almost 10 years and just in time for their 35th anniversary as a band, Carnival Of Killers will be released on November 13 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band releases the second single, “Your Window Is Open”. The video was helmed by award-winning filmmaker, Ryan Oliver who's previously directed videos for "The Atlas Moth," "Bill & Phil," "Child Bite" and "Lair Of The Minotaur". The video was produced in hand with his colleagues at The Rot Shop, a fabrication and FX shop in Chicago where the same group has previously made props and FX for many artists including Ministry and Metallica.

Corporate Death comments, "I haven't done a song about Richard Ramirez for more than twenty-five years, so I thought I would write a new one. He was evil enough to warrant a full concept record as we did with Dahmer, but Carnival Of Killers is all about variety."

Carnival Of Killers was recorded and mixed by Tomek Spirala of Studio1134 with the exception of drum tracks as he recorded them at Kiwi Audio with the help of Mark Walker. The mastering of Carnival Of Killers was handled by J.F. Dagenais at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX. The “Where’s Waldo” meets serial killer album artwork was created by Corporate Death (lead singer | guitarist Lance Lencioni) and artist Laz Gein and highlights the album's most memorable references.

Carnival Of Killers will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

Bludgeoned Flesh Edition (Milky Clear & Baby Oink w/ Red Splatter)

Pools of Blood Edition (Milky Clear & On Blood Swirl)

Carnival Edition (Milky Clear w/ Red, Blue, Green & Yellow)

Strangled Sky Edition (Blue/White Cloudy)

Clown Splatter Edition ( Milky Clear with Rainbow splatter)

Black

- Red Cassette

- Unhappy Meal #1

CD

Album Artwork T-shirt

Activity Sheet

Unhappy Meal Box

- Unhappy Meal #2

Vinyl - Pools of Blood Edition (Milky Clear & On Blood Swirl)

Album Artwork T-shirt

Activity Sheet

Unhappy Meal Box

- Unhappy Meal #3

Album Artwork T-shirt

Activity Sheet

Unhappy Meal Box

Carnival Of Killers tracklisting:

Intro

"Your Window Is Open"

"Joe Ball Was His Name "

"Stinky"

"Abduction"

"Tea Cakes"

"Them Dry Bones"

"Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts"

"Slaughter House"

"Breaking Point"

"The Lake Of Fire"

"Warte, Warte"

"Now It’s Time To Pay"

"The Wheels On The Bug"

"Corpse Violator"

"The Murder Mack"

"The Lake Of Fire" visualizer:

Lineup:

Nefarious (Charles Lescewicz) - Bass, Vocals

Corporate Death (Lance Lencioni) - Guitar, Vocals

Dennis The Menace (Dennis Ritchie) - Drums