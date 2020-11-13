MACABRE Release Visually Disturbing Music Video For "The Wheels On The Bug"; Carnival Of Killers Out Now

Macabre have released their demented, heinous bloodbath of an album, Carnival Of Killers, on this fitting Friday the 13th. In the usual Macabre fashion and staying true to their name, they offer fans the perfect road trip sing-a-long coupled with a visually disturbing video for the single "The Wheels On The Bug" which chronicles the Ted Bundy murder spree.

Corporate Death comments, "In our music, we tell true stories about different killers and you will gather information from our songs. It is like reading a newspaper article about these people but we tell stories via our music. I like to call it creative story telling about very bad people. My mother used to buy me children’s records, from an early age, she saw that I liked to sing along. 'The Wheels On The Bug' is based on a song from a record my mother bought for me when I was young. I used to sing that song on the school bus. It must have stuck with me, as all these years later I’m still singing it, only we changed it up and made it more Macabre."

Watch and sing-a-long to "The Wheels On The Bug" below. The band also restocked their "Bundy" shirt which can be purchased on the band's webstore, here.

The video was helmed by award-winning filmmaker, Ryan Oliver who's previously directed the Macabre music video for “Your Window Is Open" as well as videos for The Atlas Moth, Bill & Phil, Child Bite and Lair of the Minotaur. The video was produced in hand with his colleagues at The Rot Shop, a fabrication and FX shop in Chicago where the same group has previously made props and FX for many artists including Ministry and Metallica.

Carnival Of Killers was recorded and mixed by Tomek Spirala of Studio1134 with the exception of drum tracks as he recorded them at Kiwi Audio with the help of Mark Walker. The mastering of Carnival Of Killers was handled by J.F. Dagenais at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX. The “Where’s Waldo” meets serial killer album artwork was created by Corporate Death (lead singer | guitarist Lance Lencioni) and artist Laz Gein and highlights the album's most memorable references.

Order your copy of Carnival Of Killers in the format of your choice here. Save the album to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Carnival Of Killers tracklisting:

Intro

"Your Window Is Open"

"Joe Ball Was His Name "

"Stinky"

"Abduction"

"Tea Cakes"

"Them Dry Bones"

"Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts"

"Slaughter House"

"Breaking Point"

"The Lake Of Fire"

"Warte, Warte"

"Now It’s Time To Pay"

"The Wheels On The Bug"

"Corpse Violator"

"The Murder Mack"

“Your Window Is Open” video:

"The Lake Of Fire" visualizer:

Lineup:

Nefarious (Charles Lescewicz) - Bass, Vocals

Corporate Death (Lance Lencioni) - Guitar, Vocals

Dennis The Menace (Dennis Ritchie) - Drums