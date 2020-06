Macedonia-based death/thrash/melodic metal act, Slaying Of Death, has released the debut album, Spiritual Orphans. A video for the track "Tears Of Wax" can be found below. Get the album via Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Tears Of Wax"

"Flowing Fire"

"Sorrow Less"

"When We Suffer"

"Cannot Sink"

"Wilde Flowers"

"Holy Simplicity"

"Slaying Of Death"

"Tears Of Wax" video: