MACHINE HEAD - Bloodstone & Diamonds Six Year Anniversary Play-Through

In the video below, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern run through some deep cuts off of Machine Head's eighth album Bloodstone & Diamonds, celebrating its sixth anniversary.

Bloodstone & Diamonds was released on November 7, 2014 via Nuclear Blast. In the first week of release, the album debuted at #21 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, becoming the band's highest charting album ever.

Tracklisting:

"Now We Die"

"Killers & Kings"

"Ghosts Will Haunt My Bones"

"Night Of Long Knives"

"Sail Into The Black"

"Eyes Of The Dead"

"Beneath The Silt"

"In Comes The Flood"

"Damage Inside"

"Game Over"

"Imaginal Cells" (instrumental)

"Now We Die":

"Night Of Long Knives":