MACHINE HEAD Drummer CHRIS KONTOS Posts Live Drum Cam Footage From Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Show In Montréal

In 2019 and into 2020, Bay Area metal giants Machine Head went out on the Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary tour, also re-recording the legendary debut album in its entirety. The recording line-up featured original BME alulmni Chris Kontos and Logan Mader as well as singer and guitarist Robb Flynn and bass player Jared MacEachern.

Kontos has uploaded drum cam video of himself performing "The Rage To Overcome" in Montreal, Quebec on February 5th at Théâtre Corona. Check it out below.

The clip below is a 2019 interview with Kontos, conducted by renowned journalist Dom Lawson. Watch Kontos talk about the impact of Burn My Eyes, what it's like to play with Logan and Robb for the first time in 20 years, and the excitement of the anniversary tour below.

In the clip below, Chris Kontos, Logan Mader, Robb Flynn, and Jared MacEachern sat down with Lawson and listened to the band's classic debut, Burn My Eyes, for the first time in over two decades. This often hilarious conversation sees them trying to remember where they wrote songs, discussing how they got together back in 1992, and the time they set off the smoke alarms in the Fantasy recording studio from smoking so much weed.