MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Checks In From Catharsis Press Tour - “People Are Really Juiced On The Record”; Video
October 24, 2017, an hour ago
In the new video below, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn checks in from Paris, where he’s currently speaking to the press about the band’s upcoming Catharsis album, expected in January via Nuclear Blast.
Flynn recently revealed the band is shooting a video for "Catharsis", the title track of the new album. He has posted behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot; check it out below.
Machine Head, recently announced the first North American tour dates of their world tour in support of the upcoming Catharsis album. For these dates and the European/UK dates, Machine Head will also be offering an extremely limited number of VIP Packages in two tiers.
Gold VIP Tour Package:
One (1) General Admission Ticket
Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head
Group Photo w/ Machine Head
Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt
Machine Head Flag
Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard
Early Entry
Platinum "Soundcheck" Package:
One (1) General Admission Ticket
Soundcheck Viewing
Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head
Group Photo w/ Machine Head
Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt
Machine Head Flag
Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard
Early Entry
Head here for more details.
North American tour dates:
January
25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!
31 - Houston,TX - HOB
February
2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH
5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
9 - New York, NY - Playstation
10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH
14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys
21 - Madison, WI - Majestic
22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH
24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops
27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH
March
1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
5 - Portland, OR - Roseland
6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market