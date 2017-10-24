MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Checks In From Catharsis Press Tour - “People Are Really Juiced On The Record”; Video

In the new video below, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn checks in from Paris, where he’s currently speaking to the press about the band’s upcoming Catharsis album, expected in January via Nuclear Blast.

Flynn recently revealed the band is shooting a video for "Catharsis", the title track of the new album. He has posted behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot; check it out below.

Machine Head, recently announced the first North American tour dates of their world tour in support of the upcoming Catharsis album. For these dates and the European/UK dates, Machine Head will also be offering an extremely limited number of VIP Packages in two tiers.

Gold VIP Tour Package:

One (1) General Admission Ticket

Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head

Group Photo w/ Machine Head

Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt

Machine Head Flag

Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard

Early Entry

Platinum "Soundcheck" Package:

One (1) General Admission Ticket

Soundcheck Viewing

Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head

Group Photo w/ Machine Head

Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt

Machine Head Flag

Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard

Early Entry

Head here for more details.

North American tour dates:

January

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!

31 - Houston,TX - HOB

February

2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH

5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9 - New York, NY - Playstation

10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH

14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic

22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH

24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops

27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market