MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Checks In - "I'm Ready To Not Be At Sharkbite Studios" (Video)

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has checked in with the fans via YouTube once again for another update on the band's forthcoming album, Catharsis. Check out the clip below.

Machine Head have announced European and UK tour dates in support of Catharsis, which is set for release via Nuclear Blast in early 2018.

Vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn states, "It’s been far too long since we’ve demolished venues in Europe and the UK! We have had an awesome and productive break writing our new album Catharsis, but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!! The reaction to our last 'Evening With' tours in the EU & UK was nothing short of incredible, so once again these dates will be 'Evening With' shows and will see us performing 2 ½ to 3 hours every night, with no opening bands."

He continues: "We LOVED performing as an 'Evening With' for the EU and UK Head Cases and you guys loved it as well. The freedom to do whatever the fuck we want, for as long as we want every night was liberating. Jamming 'Desire To Fire' live for the first time in aeons at the Ten Ton Hammersmith show in London was epic as fuck! This is not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but Machine Head CAN pull it off, and we are excited as fuck to do it again. We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it’s the best feeling in the world! No festivals, period! No supporting some stupid DJ! The Head will only be 'Headlining', so come on down and rage!!"

European/UK dates:

March

22 - Rouen, France - Le 106

24 - Paris, France - Bataclan

26 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirene

27 - Bordeaux, France - Rocher de Palmer

29 - Santiago de Compestalla, Spain - Sala Capital

30 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum

31 - Oporto, Portugal - Colisum

April

2 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

3 - Seville, Spain - Sala Custom

4 - Malaga, Spain - Sala Paris 15

6 - Valencia, Spain - Sala Republica

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

8 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

9 - Marseille, France - Caberet Auletoire

11 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

12 - Rome, Italy - Orion

13 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

15 - Lyon, France - Tansbordeur

16 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

17 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

19 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

20 - Budapest, Hungary - BNMC

21 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Longhorn

24 - Strasbourg, France - Laiterie

25 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

27 - Munster, Germany - Skaters Palace

28 - Cologne, Germany - Ewerk

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

May

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

3 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit

6 - Gronigen, Holland - Oosterpoort

7 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

9 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

10 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlacthof

11 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

13 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall

14 - Cardiff, UK - University

15 - Bristol, UK - Academy

17 - Birmingham, UK - Academy

18 - London, UK - Roundhouse

19 - London, UK - Roundhouse

21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

22 - Newcastle, UK - Academy

23 - Glasgow UK - Academy

25 - Manchester UK - Academy

Machine Head, recently announced the first North American tour dates of their world tour in support of the upcoming Catharsis album. For these dates and the European/UK dates, Machine Head will also be offering an extremely limited number of VIP Packages in two tiers.

Gold VIP Tour Package:

One (1) General Admission Ticket

Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head

Group Photo w/ Machine Head

Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt

Machine Head Flag

Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard

Early Entry

Platinum "Soundcheck" Package:

One (1) General Admission Ticket

Soundcheck Viewing

Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head

Group Photo w/ Machine Head

Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt

Machine Head Flag

Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard

Early Entry

North American tour dates:

January

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!

31 - Houston,TX - HOB

February

2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH

5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9 - New York, NY - Playstation

10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH

14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic

22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH

24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops

27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market