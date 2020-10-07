MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Pays "Eruption" Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN - "Guitarists Still Haven't Caught Up To What He Accomplished On Those First Five Records; He Was One In A Billion"

Sources directly connected to guitar legend Eddie Van Halen told TMZ that he died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica on Tuesday. October 6th due to his ongoing battle with throat cancer. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and drummer. Tributes continue to pour in.

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn paid an emotional tribute to Eddie Van Halen on the latest episode of his NFR podcast, found below Reminiscing about his influence on him and the guitar world in general, the EVH posters he had on his wall, licks that he borrowed from the master, and plays some of his favorite songs and solos.

Flynn: "I had this picture on my wall as a teenager. My mind is seriously blown right now. I cried today... a couple times. He is the G.O.A.T. Guitarists still haven’t caught up to what he’s accomplished on those first five records. He was one in a billion.

I was just playing 'Eruption' two days ago at the request of a fan, thinking, goddamn this song is still so fucking hard to play over 40 years later. And that fucking guitar tone. Seriously… that fucking guitar tone even in this day and age is complete savagery.

.

Dude was a ROCK STAR. Larger than life personality, so much style, so much class. They broke the mold with Eddie Van Halen. Rest in peace, legend.

Below are a couple video things I did today, as I just needed to play guitar, and share my thoughts on Eddie an this very sad day for rock.

1) Is my cover of 'Eruption' I recorded today... nothing will ever be as good as the original, but I’m gonna keep on trying every day, like I have for 30 years, to get that good. R.I.P. G.O.A.T.

2) Is an NFR podcast (video and audio) where I pay an emotional tribute to the late great Eddie Van Halen who was a MASSIVE influence on my playing, and the guitar world in general, the EVH posters I had on my wall, the reason I play leads/solos holding the guitar pick like Eddie, the time Frank from Hatebreed and I bugged out on the completely insane isolated guitar track for 'I'm The One' , the licks that I borrowed on MH tunes from the master, and I play some of my favorite songs and solos."