MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN - "We're Going Into An Area We've Never Been Before"; Catharsis: The Documentary Streaming

Machine Head have released this new trailer video for their upcoming ninth studio album, Catharsis, out this Friday, January 26th, via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Catharsis was produced by Robb Flynn and recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA. Mastering was handled by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, New York, NY. Cover photography was created by Seanen Middleton.

To pre-order Catharsis and view the various formats and bundles available, visit this location

Catharsis tracklisting:

"Volatile"

"Catharsis"

"Beyond The Pale"

"California Bleeding"

"Triple Beam "

"Kaleidoscope"

"Bastards"

"Hope Begets Hope"

"Screaming At The Sun"

"Behind A Mask"

"Heavy Lies The Crown"

"Psychotic"

"Grind You Down"

"Razorblade Smile"

"Eulogy"

"Kaleidoscope" video:

"Bastards" "poetry slam" video:

"Bastards" visualizer:

"Catharsis":

"Beyond The Pale":

Catharsis special edition bonus DVD tracklisting (filmed live at The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2015):

"Imperium"

"Beautiful Mourning"

"Now We Die"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Locust"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"This Is The End"

"Beneath The Silt"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Darkness Within"

"Bulldozer"

"Killers & Kings"

"Davidian"

"Descend The Shades Of Night"

"Now I Lay Thee Down"

"Take My Scars"

"Aesthetics Of Hate"

"Game Over"

"Old"

"Halo"

Bloodstone & Diamonds World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Live CD for box set):

"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"

"Take Me Through The Fire"

"Now We Die"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Locust"

"Desire To Fire"

"Killers & Kings"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Crashing Around You"

"Darkness Within"

"Imperium"

"Block"

Bloodstone & Diamonds World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Vinyl for box set):

Side One:

"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"

"Take Me Through The Fire"

"Now We Die"

Side Two:

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Locust"

Side Three:

"Desire To Fire"

"Killers & Kings"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Crashing Around You"

Side Four:

"Darkness Within"

"Imperium"

"Block"

Machine Head are set to embark on their world tour in support of Catharsis. Confirmed dates listed below.

January

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!

31 - Houston,TX - HOB

February

2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH

5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9 - New York, NY - Playstation

10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH

14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic

22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH

24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops

27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market