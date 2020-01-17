MACHINE HEAD Joined By Former EXODUS Singer ROB DUKES For "A Lesson In Violence" Performance In Phoenix; Video
January 17, 2020, an hour ago
Machine Head were joined by former Exodus singer, Rob Dukes, last night (Thursday, January 16) during their concert at Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona. Watch them perform "A Lesson In Violence" below:
Machine Head have launched their 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes. The massive round of dates wings its way across North America before wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in their hometown of Oakland, California on February 21 and the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on February 22.
Tour dates:
January
18 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
20 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
21 - San Antonio, TX - Azetc Theatre
22 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
26 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
28 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
30 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
February
1 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall
4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues