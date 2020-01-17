MACHINE HEAD Joined By Former EXODUS Singer ROB DUKES For "A Lesson In Violence" Performance In Phoenix; Video

Machine Head were joined by former Exodus singer, Rob Dukes, last night (Thursday, January 16) during their concert at Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona. Watch them perform "A Lesson In Violence" below:

Machine Head have launched their 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes. The massive round of dates wings its way across North America before wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in their hometown of Oakland, California on February 21 and the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on February 22.⁠

For VIP packages head here.

Tour dates:

January

18 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

20 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

21 - San Antonio, TX - Azetc Theatre

22 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

26 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

28 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

30 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

February

1 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall

4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues