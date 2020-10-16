MACHINE HEAD - Official Video For Acoustic Version Of "Circle The Drain" Released

Machine Head fromtman Robb Flynn's Valentine's Day gift to the world in 2020 - released on February 14th - was the new single, "Circle The Drain". He has now released an acoustic version of the song with an official video.

Flynn: "When the pandemic hit in March, and all Machine Head tours got canceled, I started doing free Acoustic Happy Hour shows on Machine Head's Facebook page to get out the pent-up energy, entertain some friends, have some laughs, and have a few drinks every Friday. As we had just released our new song 'Circle The Drain', fans started asking for me to play it, so I started messing around with it and came up with a re-imagined version of it. It got a phenomenal response People genuinely loved it, and were continually asking me to release it, and so I recorded it a few weeks back in my home studio, and here it is."