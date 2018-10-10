MACHINE HEAD Release "Triple Beam" Lyric Video

San Francisco Bay Area metal titans Machine Head are currently on the second leg of their North American tour in support of their new album, Catharsis. To celebrate, the band has released an official lyric video for the song "Triple Beam".

The dates will mark the final shows of long time members Dave McClain (drums) and Phil Demmel (guitars), and will include six rescheduled dates from the first leg were vocalist Robb Flynn contracted a severe viral bronchitis lung infection that lasted for seven weeks.

The band once again will be giving fans "an evening with” Machine Head, playing over 2 1/2 hours of classic and new material.

Tickets are on sale now via machinehead.vip and machinehead1.com/tour.