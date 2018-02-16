MACHINE HEAD - Tonight's Cleveland Show Postponed; ROBB FLYNN Suffering From Severe Lung Infection

Machine Head have announced that tonight's (February 16th) show in Cleveland has been postponed due to a severe lung infection that shut down frontman Robb Flynn's throat mid-show last night in Pittsburgh. See Robb's video apology to Pittsburgh fans below.

Says the band: "Robb is going to a throat specialist today to find out the status of the infection, and what, if any other shows will be affected. Promoters and agents are looking into all options to reschedule the date towards the end of the tour, or to a later date, we will keep you posted."