MAD SIN Take You Behind-The-Scenes Of "Moon Over Berlin" Music Video

Germany’s Mad Sin have released behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot for their "Moon Over Belin" video. Watch the new footage and the official video below:

The band's new album, Unbreakable, is available on Ltd. CD Digipak, Gatefold LP+CD, Digital Album. Order here

Tracklisting:

"The Awakening" (Intro)

"Are You Ready?"

"Moon Over Berlin"

"Alles ist schlecht"

"Hallucinate"

"Aggression"

"Shine a Light"

"House of Fun"

"All my Friends"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"Memento Mori"

"Something's Wrong"

"Totgesagte leben länger"

"Kill Girl"

"The Long Hard Road Back From Hell"

"Unbreakable"

Lineup:

Köfte DeVille - Vocals

St. Valle - Double Bass

Andy Kandil - Lead Guitar

Manny Anzaldo - Guitar

KO Ristolainen - Drums