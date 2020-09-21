MAD SIN Take You Behind-The-Scenes Of "Moon Over Berlin" Music Video
September 21, 2020, 2 hours ago
Germany’s Mad Sin have released behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot for their "Moon Over Belin" video. Watch the new footage and the official video below:
The band's new album, Unbreakable, is available on Ltd. CD Digipak, Gatefold LP+CD, Digital Album. Order here
Tracklisting:
"The Awakening" (Intro)
"Are You Ready?"
"Moon Over Berlin"
"Alles ist schlecht"
"Hallucinate"
"Aggression"
"Shine a Light"
"House of Fun"
"All my Friends"
"Till Death Do Us Part"
"Memento Mori"
"Something's Wrong"
"Totgesagte leben länger"
"Kill Girl"
"The Long Hard Road Back From Hell"
"Unbreakable"
Lineup:
Köfte DeVille - Vocals
St. Valle - Double Bass
Andy Kandil - Lead Guitar
Manny Anzaldo - Guitar
KO Ristolainen - Drums