MAD SIN - Unbreakable Q&A Video Streaming

Germany’s Mad Sin recently released their new album, Unbreakable, and have now issued this Q&A video:

Unbreakable is available on Ltd. CD Digipak, Gatefold LP+CD, Digital Album. Order here

Tracklisting:

"The Awakening" (Intro)

"Are You Ready?"

"Moon Over Berlin"

"Alles ist schlecht"

"Hallucinate"

"Aggression"

"Shine a Light"

"House of Fun"

"All my Friends"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"Memento Mori"

"Something's Wrong"

"Totgesagte leben länger"

"Kill Girl"

"The Long Hard Road Back From Hell"

"Unbreakable"

"Moon Over Belin" video:

Lineup:

Köfte DeVille - Vocals

St. Valle - Double Bass

Andy Kandil - Lead Guitar

Manny Anzaldo - Guitar

KO Ristolainen - Drums