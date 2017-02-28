MADAM X - New Song "Monstrocity" Premiere Available; Drummer ROXY PETRUCCI Featured In New Audio Interview

Totally Driven Radio, the weekly radio podcast heard live every Thursday night from 8 – 11 pm EST on the Totally Driven Entertainment Radio Network, recently featured Roxy Petrucci, drummer of Vixen, Madam-X, and her new project with her sister Maxine and Mark Slaughter, VIP Aftershow

Topics of discussion in the interview below include

* VIP Aftershow, how the whole thing came together

* Why they did the song to pay tribute to Lemmy

* How she had a missed opportunity to play drums on a Motorhead album

* The new song also with Mark Slaughter “Full Metal Jacket”

* Name change from THE Aftershow to VIP Aftershow

* Future plans for VIP Aftershow

* Madam-X, and what is taking so long for the new album

* Future plans with Madam X

* Future plans with Vixen

The world premiere of the new Madam X song "Monstrocity" can be heard on the Spreaker audio player below at the 88:45 mark

Listen to "Totally Driven Radio #222" on Spreaker.

VIP Aftershow, featuring the powerhouse sister team Roxy Petrucci (drums) and Maxine Petrucci (guitar), have released a lyric video for their debut track, “Kilmister”, released through Afterlife Music Publishing back on December 28th.

The track, a tribute to late Motörhead leader Lemmy Kilmister, features a guest appearance by Mark Slaughter (Slaughter) on vocals and Michael Pisculli on bass.

Afterlife Music Publishing was formed to release "one-off" music collaborations with various artists, solely dedicated to creating “No Rules, Bare Bones Rock-N-Roll”. Future releases and lineups to be announced.

(Photo - Scott Sprague and Haris Cizmic)