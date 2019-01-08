MADAME MAYHEM To Release “Broken” Single Friday

Madame Mayhem will release her new single "Broken" on January 11th, 2019. The single was co-written with Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin and features Ray Luzier of Korn on drums, as well as Billy Sheehan of David Lee Roth, Mr. Big and others on bass.

Those who yearn for the electric catharsis of loud guitars, driving rhythms, hypnotic hooks, and the strength of shared experience have a new muse in Madame Mayhem.

The Manhattan born singer/songwriter and burgeoning rock icon-in-the-making has weaponized the darkness, turning it into a rallying cry for all who were ever cast aside. Songs like “Broken,” “War You Started,” and “So Wrong” are equal parts timeless sentiment, bareknuckle fury, and energized urgency. Madame Mayhem’s songs rival the best of Modern Rock, early ‘90s emotive-grunge, and nü-metal angst.

As her name suggests, Madame Mayhem takes charge of her own anxiety, hurt, and alienation, crushing it with sheer force of will, then channeling the remaining ether into pulse-pounding anthems, instantly connecting with anyone who has struggled.