MADBALL Finishing Up New Record; ICE-T To Guest On Track

NYHC kings Madball have finished the recording of their upcoming new album, For The Cause.

The record is currently being mixed and mastered by renowned producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark.

It was co-produced by Tim Armstrong (Rancid), who is also featured on one song on the album. Commented Madball singer Freddy Cricien: “Tim and us go way back, he‘s an old friend and super talented guy... across the board! A legend in his own right. He invited us to come record with him and it all fell into place very organically. He‘s respected our band from day one and was excited to be a part of this. We‘re honored to have him on board.”

Bass player Hoya Roc states: "We got a real good album. It feels like the movie Pulp Fiction. We've got every style of hardcore in there. It feels like we've got something special!"

The band also announced that legendary rapper/actor/frontman Ice-T (Body Count) is to guest on one track.

Commented Ice-T: “It‘s an honor to record with the legendary Madball. Body Count draws its closest similarities to NY Hardcore. This is a natural.”

Added Cricien: "It's truly an honor to have Ice-T on our record! I grew up on his music from his early hip hop stuff till now. He's an iconic figure but also a 'class act', you don't always get both at once. Ice has a great respect for NYHC and Madball, means the world. This was meant to happen.... real recognizes real."

Madball recently released the Family Biz split 7" vinyl single with Wisdom Of Chains, featuring an early version of the upcoming album's title track.

Speaking on the track, front-man Freddy Cricien said “it's about staying the course and fighting for what you love and are passionate about. It's a theme that you'll hear a lot throughout our next album. Utilizing negativity and the obstacles you face as inspiration. ‘Say I can't, say I won't again... Give me the fuel that I need to ascend!”