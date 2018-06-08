MADBALL Releases "Rev Up" Music Video
NYHC kings Madball will unleash their new album For The Cause on June 15th via Nuclear Blast. The band has released a video for the album track "Rev Up". Watch below.
For The Cause is available for pre-order in various formats here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive "Old Fashioned" instantly.
The record was mixed and mastered by renowned producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. It was co-produced by Tim Armstrong (Rancid), who is also featured on the album.
Tracklisting:
"Smile Now Pay Later"
"Rev Up" (feat. Sick Jacken)
"Freight Train"
"Tempest"
"Old Fashioned"
"Evil Ways" (feat. Ice-T)
"Lone Wolf"
"Damaged Goods"
"The Fog" (feat. Tim Timebomb & Steve Whale)
"Es Tu Vida"
"For You"
"For The Cause"
Bonus Track (CD & LP only):
"Confessions"
"Rev Up" video:
"Old Fashioned" lyric video:
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2:
Trailer #3:
Trailer #4: