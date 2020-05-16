MADRE SUN Featuring MICHAEL SCHENKER's Son TYSON SCHENKER Release "Trick Up The Sleeve" Video

Madre Sun​, an English band formed by Brazilians, has announced their debut EP ​The Speed Of Light.

Recorded live in five days in Cambridge, UK, ​The Speed ​​Of Light ​EP is a preview of what we can expect from Madre Sun's debut album. The band is formed by brothers Eduardo​ and​ Matt Cavina​, drummer ​Flipi Stipp​ and guitarist ​Tyson Schenker​.

“​The tracks were written very freely in all aspects, with all the members of the band,” says Eduardo about the creative process behind the EP. “​The songs were born with Matt creating a lyric and riff base, Flipi arranged the beats and rhythms with me on the bass, and Tyson with solos and guitar arrangements, offering the songs even more personality.”

Tyson, Michael Schenker’s son, from UFO and Scorpions, familiar with the guitar from an early age, speaks about the arrangements: “​I decided to improvise all the guitar solos instead of entering the studio with parts already written. This was a process that I had never done before in my previous bands and it added a little more excitement to see in which direction it would take us.” In recording, he used a 50 watt Marshall Vintage Modern amplifier and a Gibson Flying V.

Also according to Tyson, the harmony between the brothers Matt and Eduardo was captured perfectly in the recording, finished by Flipi's powerful drums, who recorded the tracks in two takes at most. The EP's first single, "​Trick Up The Sleeve​" will be released next Friday, May 22nd.

The cover artwork for The Speed Of Light EP, designed by Wildner Lima, can be seen below.

For further details, visit Madre Sun on Facebook.