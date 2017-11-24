MAGICK TOUCH Premier "The Great Escape" Music Video

Edged Circle Productions has set January 5th, 2018 as the international release date for Magick Touch's second album, Blades, Chains, Whips & Fire. A music video for the album track "The Great Escape" is available for streaming below.

Magick Touch are a power trio - with the emphasis on power - from the southwestern coastal town of Bergen, Norway. The band - HK Rein on guitar and vocals, Bård Nordvik on drums, and Christer Ottesen on bass and vocals - formed in 2014 and released their debut album, Electrick Sorcery, through Edged Circle in 2015. The album went on to reap worldwide acclaim for its simple-yet-profound pleasures.

As the trio encompasses at least two singers and three songwriters, Magick Touch is almost like getting several bands for the price of one. Even more so than their celebrated debut, Blades, Chains, Whips & Fire plays this out with absolute (and absolutely addicting) aplomb. The vocals are characterful indeed, blending into slick harmonies on infectious choruses whilst Rein’s wah-drenched solos are splendidly delivered. Once again, this is that rich 'n' rewarding middle point between hard rock and heavy metal, and Magick Touch finesse it with a truly magickal touch.

Tracklisting:

"Under The Gun"

"The Great Escape"

"Midnite Sadusa"

"Believe In Magick"

"Polonium Blues"

"Siren Song"

"Lost With All Hands"

"After The Fire"

"Electrick Sorcery"

"Blades, Chains, Whips & Fire"

"The Great Escape" video:

"Under The Gun" video: