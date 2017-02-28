MAGNACULT Announce Third Album Infinitum
Groove and death metal band MagnaCult have announced the release of their third album, titled Infinitum. MagnaCult formed in 2005, brings together a unique group of musicians from across the Netherlands: vocalist Seb, guitarists Tomas and David, bassist Stan and drummer Bionic.
The band describes the birth of their new masterpiece as challenging; personal issues and set-backs have been channeled into a force that has brought the band closer to each other. The result is a crushing new album, featuring eleven powerful and meaningful songs.
There are two guest vocalists on the new album, giving it a new depth. “We asked Alma from For I Am King to add her brutal voice to the song ‘Righteous Murder’,” says MagnaCult´s guitarist David. Theresa Smith from Metaprism out of the UK, provides vocals for the track ‘Holy-um’, a track which might come as a surprise for those who already know MagnaCult.
The artwork, done by Gustavo Sazes (Amaranthe, The Agonist, Arch Enemy), captures the meaning of the album title Infinitum. “In a time of chaos, evil clutches us by the throat again – and this time – for it, to never let go” explains Bionic.
Tracklisting:
“Righteous Murder”
“I’m Chosen”
“Scars”
“Liberate”
“Be Freed By Death”
“Holy-um”
“Infinitum”
“Thou Shall Trust No One”
“8”
“Schwatt Matt”
“Trash”