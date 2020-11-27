MAGNUM Release Lyric Video For New Single "On Christmas Day"

British rock icons, Magnum, have released a new digital single and lyric video. The song, "On Christmas Day" (radio edit), is taken from the forthcoming compilation album, Dance Of The Black Tattoo.

You can watch the lyric video below:

Dance Of The Black Tattoo will be released January 8 via Steamhammer/SPV as CD digipak, 2LP gatefold version, special CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop), download and stream. Links below:

- General pre-order

- Steamhammer exclusive bundle with shirt

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Black Skies" (live)

"Freedom Day" (live)

"All My Bridges" (live)

"On A Storyteller’s Night" (live)

"Dance Of The Black Tattoo" (live)

"On Christmas Day" (radio edit)

"Born To Be King"

"Phantom Of Paradise Circus"

"No God Or Saviour"

"Your Dreams Won't Die" (live)

"Twelve Men Wise And Just" (live)

"Show Me Your Hands" (radio edit)

"Not Forgiven" (radio edit)

"Madman or Messiah" (radio edit)