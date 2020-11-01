MAGOTH Stream "Ikaros" Form New Album Invictus

German black metal outfit Magoth will be releasing their new full-length album, Invictus, on November 27th via Ferocious Records. The band released the first single, “Ascension”, earlier this year and now present the second helping of blackness, "Ikaros".

All nine tracks on Invictus were composed by vocalist / guitarist Heergott and he describes them as a deep "drag into the deepest abysses of depression, anxiety and treachory." Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Magoth was founded in 2011 in Bonn, Germany. On the origin of the name Heergott said: “According to writings by Abraham von Worms from the 15th century, Magoth is a planet spirit that subordinates under Lucifer, Leviathan, Satan and Belial. Thus the name describes exactly the intention behind our works; the alliance of forces and the view on human ado from the perspective of an outside observer.”

Invictus artwork and tracklisting:

"The Reckoning"

"Entering The Cavern Of Grief"

"Possessed By Anxiety"

"Ikaros"

"Cain"

"Ascension"

"The False King"

"Invictus"

"Resurrection Of A Deceived God"

"Ascension" lyric video: