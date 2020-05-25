MAIDEN UNITED Perform IRON MAIDEN's "Wasted Years" In Amsterdam; Video

Maiden United, the acoustic Iron Maiden tribute project, have released this new video, featuring a performance of "Wasted Years" from Koninklijk Theater in Carre, Amsterdam on January 27, 2018.

Lineup:

Vocals: Damian Wilson, Sharon den Adel (Within Temptation), Wudstik

Guitar: Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), Dennis Stratton (ex-Iron Maiden)

Bass: Joey Bruers (Up The Irons)

Cello: Perttu Kivilaakso (Apocalyptica)

Piano: Huub van Loon (The Dirty Daddies)

Hammond: Thijs Schrijnemakers (Orgel Vreten)

Drums: Mike Coolen (Within Temptation)

Maiden United recently released the video below, featuring a slideshow of photos from their performance at Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam in January 2018.

Maiden United's latest album, The Barrel House Tapes, was released back in December, 2019. To order, head to MaidenUnited.com/.