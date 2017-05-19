MAJESTY - “Heroes In The Night” Music Video Streaming

Majesty have released a music video for “Heroes In The Night”, a track from their new album Rebels, released back in March. The video is available for streaming below.

Recorded in the band's own studio and refined by the mixing and mastering of Frederik Nordsträm in the Studio Fredman, Rebels is the fundament for "Majesty 2.0".

Tracklisting:

“Path To Freedom”

“Die Like Kings”

“Rebels Of Our Time”

“Yolo Hm”

“The Final War”

“Across The Lightning”

“Not Available”

“Iron Hill”

“Heroes In The Night”

“Running For Salvation”

“Fighting Till The End”

“Heroes In The Night” video:

"Rebels Of Our Time” video:

“Die Like Kings” lyric video: