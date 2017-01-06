MAJESTY - New Rebels VLog Focuses On Trip To Studio Fredman In Gothenburg

Majesty have released a new vlog in support of their upcoming new album, Rebels, due for release on March 3rd.

More intense, more powerful and more epic - Majesty have reached the next stage of evolution and sound the horn of their new album Rebels to conquer the heavy metal throne. Recorded in the band's own studio and refined by the mixing and mastering of Frederik Nordsträm in the Studio Fredman, Rebels is the fundament for "Majesty 2.0".

In the clip below, the band travel to Sweden where they meet Fredrik Nordström to mix the new album.

Pre-order Rebels at this location or via the Amazon widget below and receive “Die Like Kings” as an instant grat track.

“Die Like Kings” lyric video:

Majesty vocalist Tarek recently stated: "With “Die Like Kings” we proudly present you the first song of our new album Rebels, which will be released on March 3rd, 2017. “Die Like Kings” is a song full of power and passion and I hope you'll have a lot of fun listening to it at full volume! If you have any questions about the song or the album then simply ask us by using the hashtag #Rebels in all our social networks."

Rebels needs to be heard by full volume and thanks to its hymns, it will live up to its status as Majesty 2.0 on stage as well – get blown away!

Studio Diary 1 – Backing Vocals:

Studio Diary 2 – Vocal Recordings:

Studio Diary 3 – Album Title Announcement: