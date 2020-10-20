MAJESTY OF REVIVAL Release “Overcome” Single

Ukrainian progressive metallers, Majesty Of Revival, have released a music video for their new single, “Overcome”.

The band says: “Everyone has moments in life when drastic changes are needed, but instead you feel stuck and drained due to failed expectations. In times like these indecision and lostness must be overcome, even if you have to devote yourself wholly to this fight. This track is full of atmospheric keyboards, mesmerizing guitars and emotional vocals - everything to make you not just listen, but also feel the song!”