MAJESTY Release Preview For Upcoming “Heroes In The Night” Music Video

Majesty have released a preview of their upcoming music video for the Rebels album track, “Heroes In The Night”. The full video will be available this Friday, watch the preview below:

Majesty released Rebels on March 3rd. Recorded in the band's own studio and refined by the mixing and mastering of Frederik Nordsträm in the Studio Fredman, Rebels is the fundament for "Majesty 2.0".

Tracklisting:

“Path To Freedom”

“Die Like Kings”

“Rebels Of Our Time”

“Yolo Hm”

“The Final War”

“Across The Lightning”

“Not Available”

“Iron Hill”

“Heroes In The Night”

“Running For Salvation”

“Fighting Till The End”

"Rebels Of Our Time” video:

“Die Like Kings” lyric video: