MAJESTY Unleash “Rebels Of Our Time” Short Film / Music Video

For their brand-new song "Rebels Of Our Time”, Majesty present the first short film in heavy metal history. The movie tells an exciting story which is set in a post-apocalyptic future and which leads into a cool music video.

Singer Tarek comments on the extraordinary project: "We all are big cinema fans and we had in mind for quite a long time to shoot a short film which exactly shows what the band stands for. Our new album Rebels is a big step forward for us in any way and therefor we simply didn’t want to simply make a boringly normal music video. We are extremely proud of the result but that is not only due to us but because of the whole film team and the actors. All of them supported the project with enormous dedication and with much blood, sweat and tears. We made lots of new friends during the shooting!"

For the short film, Majesty collaborated with the ambitious young film makers Dennis Keller, Oliver Allweyer und Daniel Roschy who passionately and professionally implemented the script written by Tarek.

Dennis Keller states: "44 hours of shooting in 3 days, average temperature of -5°C and a brilliant team. From the make-up across the catering to our actors everything was right - and I think you also see that in the result!"

The “Making-Of” can be seen below:

Majesty will release their new album, Rebels, on March 3rd. In the video below, vocalist Tarek unboxes the limited boxset edition of the album:

More intense, more powerful and more epic - Majesty have reached the next stage of evolution and sound the horn of their new album Rebels to conquer the heavy metal throne. Recorded in the band's own studio and refined by the mixing and mastering of Frederik Nordsträm in the Studio Fredman, Rebels is the fundament for "Majesty 2.0".

Pre-order Rebels at this location or via the Amazon widget below and receive “Die Like Kings” as an instant grat track.

Tracklisting:

“Path To Freedom”

“Die Like Kings”

“Rebels Of Our Time”

“Yolo Hm”

“The Final War”

“Across The Lightning”

“Not Available”

“Iron Hill”

“Heroes In The Night”

“Running For Salvation”

“Fighting Till The End”

“Die Like Kings” lyric video:

Finland’s Battle Beast will launch their Bringer Of Pain Over Europe 2017 tour on March 2nd in Mannheim, Germany. Support on the dates comes from Majesty and Gyze. A video trailer promoting the trek can be found below.

Bringer Of Pain Over Europe 2017 dates:

March

2 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

3 - Essen, Germany - Turock

4 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

5 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Club

6 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea

8 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

9 - Puget-Sur-Argent, France - Le Rat's

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

11 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

13 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

14 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

16 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

17 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

18 - Marsberg, Germany - Metal Diver Festival (Schützenhalle)

19 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms

23 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

24 - London, UK - Underworld

25 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

29 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

30 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

April

1 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

2 - Regensburg (Obertraubling), Germany - Eventhall Airport

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

7 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

9 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

Trailer: