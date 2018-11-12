Malaysian Movie Theatre Chain Denies Significant Cuts To QUEEN Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) has maintained that the runtime of the box office hit Bohemian Rhapsody in Malaysia is just three minutes shorter than the US version after moviegoers claimed that they had been robbed of some pivotal scenes, according to Raynore Mering of Malay Mail.

“The runtime for #BohemianRhapsody in Malaysia is 131 minutes. The runtime in the US is 134 minutes. So it’s DEFINITELY NOT 20 MINUTES CUT. So (fill in the blank), get the facts right,” it said on its Facebook page, signing off with “Love, #GSCAdmin”.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported Malaysian moviegoers claiming that up to 24 minutes of the biopic about Freddie Mercury, the legendary frontman of British rock band Queen, had been snipped by the Film Censorship Board.

Among the scenes that were allegedly removed was the music video of "I Want To Break Free" — the band’s 1984 hit song — and the scene where Mercury explains to his fiancee, Mary Austin, that he is bisexual.

Learn more at this location.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound.

Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises present a GK Films production Bohemian Rhapsody. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers. Executive Music Producers Brian May, Roger Taylor. Music Supervisor Becky Bentham. Co-Producer Richard Hewitt. Edited by John Ottman, ACE. Production Designer Aaron Haye. Director of Photography Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC. Executive Producers Arnon Milchan, Denis O’Sullivan, Justin Haythe, Dexter Fletcher, Jane Rosenthal. Produced by Graham King, Jim Beach. Story by Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan. Screenplay by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Bryan Singer.