MALCOLM YOUNG - Gretsch Honours Late AC/DC Guitarist With Signature Jet Guitar, Coming In November (Video)

Gretsch honors the late Malcolm Young, whose rock-solid rhythm guitar swagger and songwriting provided the unshakeable foundation for monumental rock titans AC/DC.

The G6131-MY, coming in November, pays homage to Young’s famously battle-hardened Gretsch Jet. Nicknamed “The Beast,” Malcolm certainly made the instrument his own, not least by removing two of the three pickups, stripping away the finish, and pounding out some of the hardest and most memorable rhythms the world has heard.

“I mean, as soon as you hear that first… chord, you know it’s him,” said his brother Angus Young. “To do this… you have to be a master of rhythm, and that’s exactly what Mal [was].”

This models features the essential hallmarks of one of rock’s most iconic instruments including “DIY” pickup routes with simulated screw holes, chrome switch plugs, Space-Control™ bridge and ‘60s-style tailpiece. Open-cavity thunder roars from the thin-skin satin finished chambered mahogany body and is magnified by a high-output TV Jones® Power’Tron™ pickup.

Malcolm Young’s fiery rock ‘n’ roll spirit lives on through AC/DC’s enduringly timeless music, and it is Gretsch’s great privilege to pay fitting tribute to him with a finely crafted instrument bearing his name.

- “DIY” pickup routes with simulated screw holes

- Chrome switch plugs

- TV Jones® Power’Tron™ bridge pickup

- Double-cutaway chambered mahogany body with maple top

- Aged-white binding

- Bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and Neo-Classic™ thumbnails

- Gretsch '60s Jet™ tailpiece

- Space-Control™ bridge, bone nut and Schaller® die-cast tuners

- Available in Aged Natural stain with black back and sides

- Thin-skin semi-gloss finish for a true “tour-worn” feel

More information at gretschguitars.com.

Malcolm Young died in November 2017 aged 64 after suffering from dementia for several years. Young's beloved Gretsch guitar, "the beast", rested on top of his coffin during his funeral service.