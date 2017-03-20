MALEVOLENCE Return With Self Supremacy Album; “Slave To Satisfaction” Music Video Streaming

Following the success of their debut album, Reign Of Suffering, UK hardcore-metal mob, Malevolence, return with the video for new track “Slave To Satisfaction”, the first single to be taken from the band’s follow-up album, Self Supremacy, set for release on May 19th through BDHW Records. Find the new video below.

"We are very excited to be making our return this spring with our follow up album; Self Supremacy,” says frontman Alex Taylor. “We’re picking up where our previous effort left off; same unique brand of intelligent guitar work, crushing mosh parts and soulful, anger drenched vocals but now with the unmistakable maturity of a band that has spent years honing their craft. We’re very excited to be working very closely with our friends in Germany’s boutique BDHW Records. The boys are back and we’re not playing games."

Pre-orders are available at the following links:

- Physical

- Digital

Self Supremacy tracklisting:

“Self Supremacy”

“Trial By Fire”

“Severed Ties” ft. Andrew - Comeback Kid

“Wasted Breath” ft. Kevin - The Merciless Concept

“Body Count”

“4am On West St”

“Slave To Satisfaction”

“Spineless”

“True Colours”

“Outnumbered”

“Low Life”

“Slave To Satisfaction” video: