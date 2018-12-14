MALEVOLENT CREATION Release Music Video For "Decimated" Single

On January 18th, Malevolent Creation will release their new studio album, The 13th Beast, which introduces a new lineup consisting of Phil Cincilla (drums), Josh Gibbs (bass), Phil Fasciana (guitars) and vocalist/guitarist Lee Wollenschlaeger (Throne Of Nails, Imperial Empire).

After immense, positive feedback on the group’s first new track, "Mandatory Butchery", here comes the new song, "Decimated".

Lee Wollenschlaeger states: "‘Decimated’ encapsulates the feeling of The 13th Beast in the best way possible: Fast, aggressive and relentless. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do. See you on the road soon!”

The video was created by Guilherme Henriques (www.guilhermevision.com) and can be viewed below:

Musically, The 13th Beast expands upon 2014’s Dead Man’s Path, yet also incorporates a brutality known from albums such as The Will To Kill and Eternal, which is further accentuated by Wollenschlaeger’s understandable yet deeper vocal tone and songwriting contributions. Just like Dead Man’s Path, the record offers artwork by German Latorres, and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound.

The 13th Beast will be released as black and limited coloured LP plus 4-page LP booklet, CD, and digital album - pre-sales are available here.

Limited colored vinyl editions available via the links below:

- 100x clear / 200x transparent red - CMDistro

- 200x transparent green - Nuclear Blast mailorder

The 13th Beast tracklisting:

"End The Torture"

"Mandatory Butchery"

"Agony For The Chosen"

"Canvas Of Flesh"

"Born Of Pain"

"The Beast Awakened"

"Decimated"

"Bleed Us Free"

"Knife At Hand"

"Trapped Inside"

"Release The Soul"

"Mandatory Butchery" lyric video:

Malevolent Creation lineup:

Lee Wollenschlaeger - vocals / guitars

Phil Fasciana - guitars

Phil Cincilla - drums

Josh Gibbs - bass