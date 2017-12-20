MALFORMITY Announce “ The Rapturous Unraveling” 7” Single

Atlanta death metal purists Malformity have joined forces with Boris Records for the January release of The Rapturous Unraveling. The 7-inch vinyl delivers a lethal dose of violent OSDM that digs deep into the roots of extreme metal.

Those who witnessed the band's recent return from a decades-long slumber (ushered in by the Lectures on the Apocalypse EP) can attest to the fact that Malformity is as real and relentless as they come.

Boris Records will unleash The Rapturous Unraveling on January 13th, 2018. Prepare yourself for two unrelenting and punishing tracks of pure old-school death metal that will swallow your soul.