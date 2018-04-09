MAMMOTH GRINDER Live At Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar; Pro-Shot Video

Underground extreme metal trio Mammoth Grinder performed on March 2nd at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York. Check out the pro-shot video below:

Mammoth Grinder's fourth full-length, Cosmic Crypt, is out now. Self-recorded by the band at Trax East in South River, NJ, mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sepultura, Inquisition) and mastered by Toxic Holocaust’s Joel Grind, Cosmic Crypt is an 11 track slab of primitive, punk-inflected death metal.

Frontman Chris Ulsh (Power Trip, Impalers) recruited Mark Bronzino (Iron Reagan) and Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, ex-Darkest Hour) to take Mammoth Grinder to new heights of misanthropic rage and blazing songcraft. Features stunning cover art from the legendary Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Autopsy, Angelcorpse, Pink Floyd).

Cosmic Crypt is available on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and all digital retail outlets.

Cosmic Crypt tracklisting:

"Grimmenstein"

"Servant Of The Most High"

"Blazing Burst"

"Divine Loss"

"Molotov"

"Superior Firepower"

"Human Is Obsolete"

"Locust’s Nest"

"Mysticism"

"Rotting Robes"

"Cosmic Crypt"

"Locust’s Nest" video:

"Servant Of The Most High" video: