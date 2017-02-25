MANIMAL - “We’re Halfway Through The Material For The Next Album”; Audio

Swedish metallers, Manimal, are currently on the Immortals European tour with Greek power metal giants Firewind, along with Scar Of The Sun and recently spent a week stunning UK fans with their powerful performances on the six-date run.

Metal Shock Finland Senior Manager, Alison Booth, caught up with the whole band before their show in Sheffield at the Corporation on February 17th.

On the subject of their next album, the guys revealed: “We’re halfway through the material for the next album, so we gotta focus on that when we come back from the tour. To finalize the last maybe five or six songs and then record them, have them mixed and have it all delivered to our label, so they can release it next year.”

A few excerpts from the chat can be read, and the whole interview can be heard, at this location.